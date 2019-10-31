Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant.
Thielen injured his hamstring while making a touchdown grab in the team’s game against the Detroit Lions two weeks ago. He sat out of a Thursday night matchup against the Washington Redskins the following week.
There is hope that he can be healthy in time for this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Head coach Mike Zimmer said there is a “good chance” that Thielen will be on the field.
