MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Halloween kids can donate their unopened candy to troops serving overseas, in exchange for a free book.
M Health Fairview and M Physicians clinics across the state will be accepting the candy.
The books range from picture books to chapter books, with a variety of options in order for parents and children to make an age-appropriate choice.
Last year, the program distributed more than 2,000 pounds of candy to troops.
