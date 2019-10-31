  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Halloween


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Halloween kids can donate their unopened candy to troops serving overseas, in exchange for a free book.

M Health Fairview and M Physicians clinics across the state will be accepting the candy.

The books range from picture books to chapter books, with a variety of options in order for parents and children to make an age-appropriate choice.

Last year, the program distributed more than 2,000 pounds of candy to troops.

For information about where you can donate, please click here.

