ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Democrats in Minnesota are calling out a Republican state representative for dressing up as a fake news reporter on Halloween while hosting a group of sixth graders for a mock debate at the state Capitol.
Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, wore the costume inside the House of Representatives Chamber while hosting students from St. Clair Elementary Elementary.
The Minnesota DFL issued a statement Thursday afternoon, criticizing the Republican for “indoctrinating school children in the far-right conspiracy theory that our press regularly publishes ‘fake’ news.”
DFL Chairman Ken Martin called Munson’s costume not only wrong, but dangerous.
“Munson’s stunt was beneath the dignity of his office and he owes an apology to the students and parents of St. Clair Elementary School, to his constituents, and to his colleagues in the Minnesota House of Representatives,” Martin added.
