MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s own New Power Generation is slated to appear at a campaign rally this weekend for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Sanders, along with Rep. Ilhan Omar, are set to speak at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus for the Nov. 3 rally.
New Power Generation (NPG) was Prince’s longtime band. The group toured and recorded with Prince for over two decades. NPG formally got back together in 2016 in tribute to the late musician.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event.
