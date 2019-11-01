OWATONNA, Minn. (WCCO) — Throwing in a load of laundry is a household chore many adults hate doing.

But for some high school students, that simple task is not a possibility at home.

“For some students, just access to something a lot of people take for granted, which is a washer and dryer, is a huge thing,” said Alternative Learning Center Principal Jim Kiefer.

He noticed a lack of clean clothes was impacting attendance.

So he took action, applying for a grant through the Owatonna Foundation.

“They maybe feel uncomfortable which may stop them from coming into the building. Or while they are in class, they can’t even focus on what they are doing. They can’t be present because they are worried about that,” said Kiefer.

The school was awarded $3,500 to buy the new machines and set them up.

Since then, staff at the school has seen a big change. Kids seem to be walking a little taller.

“There is confidence that is built into ‘Hey, I feel good. I can do this. I don’t have to find transportation to get to a facility to do my laundry,’” said school social worker Liz Morsching.

This isn’t the only way the high school is setting people up for success.

They also offer necessities like coats, shoes and toiletries for students to take at no cost.

The high school does accept donations from the community.

If you would like to help out, you can give their main desk a call to coordinate.

Their phone number is 507-444-8000.