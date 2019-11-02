  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The overnight rain/snow mix has led to icy roads Saturday morning, leading to numerous crashes across the metro area.

Despite being a quiet morning, accident reports began stacking up Saturday morning. Ramps and bridges are the slickest areas.

MnDOT traffic is reporting numerous accidents:

According to forecaster Katie Steiner, Saturday should be cloudy and windy with temperatures nearly hitting 40 degrees. Sunday should be warmer, in the mid-40s with sun.

Motorists are advised to use caution.

