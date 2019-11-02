MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The overnight rain/snow mix has led to icy roads Saturday morning, leading to numerous crashes across the metro area.
Despite being a quiet morning, accident reports began stacking up Saturday morning. Ramps and bridges are the slickest areas.
So what's with all of the accident reports out there on a quiet Sat morning? Turns out, quick hit of rain/snow we got overnight has turned overpasses into ice rinks. Use extra caution driving around this morning. In particular, be ready to hit slick spots on bridges. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ExnOslLQ0A
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 2, 2019
Now without the typos: Numerous crashes throughout the City. Please slow down and increase your following distance. Ramps and bridges especially bad
— Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) November 2, 2019
MnDOT traffic is reporting numerous accidents:
I-35W SB: Crash from Lyndale Avenue to 60th Street (Richfield). https://t.co/26mYWjMBrn
— MnDOT Traffic (@MnDOTtraffic) November 2, 2019
I-394 WB: Crash from I-494; US 12; Carlson Parkway to Plymouth Road (near Minnetonka). https://t.co/0X7T3RiRlL
— MnDOT Traffic (@MnDOTtraffic) November 2, 2019
US 169 NB: Crash from I-94 to Exit 138 – 77th Avenue North (near Osseo). https://t.co/2Oh1GCBA59
— MnDOT Traffic (@MnDOTtraffic) November 2, 2019
MN 62 WB: Crash at Exit 116 – MN 55 (near Mendota). https://t.co/xqVx1IImOG
— MnDOT Traffic (@MnDOTtraffic) November 2, 2019
According to forecaster Katie Steiner, Saturday should be cloudy and windy with temperatures nearly hitting 40 degrees. Sunday should be warmer, in the mid-40s with sun.
Motorists are advised to use caution.
