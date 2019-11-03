Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Owner Dan O’Gara says O’Gara’s Bar and Grill will not be reopening at its original Selby and Snelling Avenue location.
The restaurant had called St. Paul home for 77 years.
“It is with sadness that we share the news that we have decided not to re-open the original location,” said Dan O’Gara. “This decision was made after considerable reflection and analysis. My wife Kris and I understand how disappointing this will be to our long-standing patrons and staff.”
O’Gara’s plans to continue to operate their Minnesota State Fair booth, and to cater events.
They cited “the changing regulatory environment and increased competition from tap rooms” as factors that made reopening “financial untenable.”
Third generation owner Dan O’Gara had originally hoped to build a new complex at their old site, following an announcement in 2018.
