BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man has died after he was shot early Sunday morning in Bloomington.
Bloomington police responded to the scene on the 8500 block of Penn Avenue South just after 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they observed several people exiting the home, while discovering two men with gunshot wounds still inside.
The men were transported to Fairview Southdale, where one later died. The other man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation and will release more details when they become available.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.
