MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Whether we like it or not, winter is barreling steadily toward Minnesota. WCCO’s Katie Steiner says enjoy Sunday’s mild temperatures while you can.
Steiner says Sunday will be the warmest day for quite some time, with the temperature topping out around 45 degrees in the Twin Cities. Those further south will see temperatures rise into the high 40s, while some cities like Mankato could hit 50 degrees.
As we move into Sunday evening, most of the state is expected to see precipitation in the form of both snow and rain. Despite warmer temperatures during the day, Steiner says the southern half of the state will have light snow. Rain is expected to fall across the Twin Cities metro area.
The next chance for snow will be Tuesday, with a predicted snowfall of one to three inches overnight. Steiner says if the snow sticks around, already-cold temperatures could turn colder as the week moves along. As it stands, the forecast predicts the rest of the week will linger in the low 30s and high 20s.
