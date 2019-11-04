Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have identified Anthony Martin, 25, as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in a St. Paul parking lot Saturday evening.
At around 5:30 p.m., police say Martin and another man were shot in a parking lot on the on the 1100 block of Hazelwood Street. Officers found Martin unresponsive upon their arrival, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The other man, who has not been identified, was also taken to the hospital and treated for “serious injuries” to his face and arm.
Police do not believe this is a random shooting. They say investigators are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for more information. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 651-291-1111.
