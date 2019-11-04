MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cottage Grove police say a male suspect is dead after stealing several vehicles and invading a home Monday morning.

Public Safety Director Pete Koerner says the incident started in Maplewood around 8 a.m. when the suspect demanded a ride to St. Paul. Then, St. Paul police received information that a very serious crime in their jurisdiction.

The suspect then drove from St. Paul in a stolen vehicle to Cottage Grove. At around 8:30 a.m., the suspect used a handgun to steal a second vehicle from a residence in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

At around 9 a.m., Koerner says the suspect entered a residence in the same neighborhood, taking several people hostages. The victims were able to escape as the suspect stole their pickup and drove it out of their garage.

WCCO’s Erin Hassensedah spoke with a woman who says it was her family that was in that house.

“A gunman came into our house, barged right in, and went into our living room where my mom was, pointed a gun at her face and said, ‘do you have any guns in the house? What’s going on?’ And both my parents start screaming because my little sister was upstairs, and my other sister,” she said. “They were screaming that there were no guns and nothing is here. He said he didn’t want to harm anybody, he wanted to kill himself and just needed space to think.”

Officials say the suspect crashed the truck shortly after and fled on foot. The suspect, armed, then encountered police from several agencies.

According to Koerner, a Cottage Grove officer and an officer from a neighboring agency fired their service weapons, killing the suspect.

Authorities strongly believe residents are no longer in danger, and believe there was only one suspect.

More information is expected, so check back for more.