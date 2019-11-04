MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim of a fatal shooting in Bloomington Sunday has been identified as 21-year-old Warsame Ahmed Hassan from Minneapolis.
Police say the incident began at a house party gone wrong. When officers arrived to the scene at 86th Street and Penn Avenue, they saw several people leaving the house and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside.
Authorities transported the men to a hospital, where Hassan later died. A 21-year-old Eagan man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
WCCO spoke with the property owner of the residence, who said the resident living there was a new tenant who had moved in Oct. 1. Neighbors said the tenant had also held a party there the night before the shooting.
“And last night [there was a] night party again and I said, ‘Mm, what’s going on?'” neighbor Samon Chrouk said.
To more efficiently manage information about this specific case, Bloomington police have opened a separate phone line for tips. They can be reported at 952-563-4998.
