MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers from Duluth’s popular winter attraction, Bentleyville USA, are asking for help in securing the park after it was met with vandalism.
A post on the park’s Facebook page says similar instances of vandalism and crime were also reported there at the end of last season. They’re asking for anyone who’s interested in helping secure the park during evenings and overnight contact them.
Interested parties are asked to email Tim at coordinator@bentleyvilleusa.org with their contact information.
