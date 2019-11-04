Comments
STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a man standing next to his SUV on the shoulder of Interstate 94 was struck and killed east of the Twin Cities.
Authorities say 65-year-old Randy Kopesky, a Lakeland Shores City Council member and former mayor, was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday near the St. Croix rest area in Washington County.
The 51-year-old woman who struck Kopesky was booked into the Washington County Jail.
