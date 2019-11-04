MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Light snow is expected to fall on Minnesota on Tuesday night, possibly leaving the Twin Cities with a bit more than a dusting.
The National Weather Service says a band of snow looks to fall across southern Minnesota, with the highest totals likely in the southeast, where up to 3 inches could accumulate in an area stretching from Rochester to Mississippi River valley.
In the Twin Cities, 1 to 2 inches of accumulation are possible.
Cool. Afternoon Rain/Snow Showers. More snow by Tuesday night. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/9TwKufQ8hH
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 4, 2019
According to forecaster Katie Steiner, the snow looks to roll into Minnesota in the evening, hitting the metro area around 10 p.m.
The snow should stop falling well ahead of the morning rush hour, but drivers should be prepared to deal with snowy conditions.
Looking ahead, temperatures will be chilly through the workweek, with highs barely making it above freezing. Overnight lows for Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the teens.
To put that in perspective, the average high temperature for early November is in the mid-40s, the average low is around 30 degrees.
You must log in to post a comment.