MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends are mourning the loss Randy Kopesky, who was struck and killed Sunday morning as he stood by his SUV and trailer on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 94 near the St. Croix rest area.
The Woodbury woman who was driving was arrested on charges of criminal vehicular homicide. She has not yet been formally charged and has since been released from custody. She had just been convicted in September of careless driving in a separate incident.
Kopesky was the former mayor of Lakeland Shores and a current city council member. His long time friend, Minnesota State Sen. Karin Housley, says everyone who knew him is devastated.
The case has been moved from Washington County to Hennepin County because Wasahington County Attorney Piette Orput knew Kopesky.
