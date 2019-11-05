MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of Terrence “Terry” Brisk is renewing their call for answers in the investigation of the hunter’s mysterious murder near Little Falls.

“If they would just come forward, I’d sure appreciate it. If someone would come forward, and if they know something, please let us know, because it would help so much,” the mother of Terrence, Frances Brisk, told media. “It would help not only our immediate family, but our grandchildren too. They wonder what happened to their dad.”

Brisk, 41, was shot and killed by someone while he was out deer hunting on his family’s private property in Belle Prairie Township on Nov. 7, 2016.

“Every day I wake up and I think about him and what happened to him,” Frances Brisk said. “I know right now he’s in a better place, you don’t have to worry about anything anymore. But I’d sure like to know who did it, if they would just come forward and tell us what happened.”

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office ruled out the possibility of an accidental shooting, saying that it was “definitely a homicide.”

“The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office isn’t going to give up on this case,” Morrison Co. Sheriff Shawn Larsen told media. “We’re going to continue to pursue this until we have the answers, that we can move on, and give to the family, and give to this community, they deserve that.”

In 2017 law enforcement recovered Brisk’s missing rifle and announced that it was the firearm that was used to kill him.

The sheriff office says they haven’t received many tips in the case, although a reward up to $30,000 was offered in 2017.