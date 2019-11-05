Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Owatonna business evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was reported and a suspicious device located.
According to police, officers responded to Daikin Applied, located at 1001 21st Ave. NW, on the report of a bomb threat. Then, a suspicious device was located inside the building.
The building was evacuated before law enforcement arrival.
The St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad was called to assist and determined that the device was inert and non-dangerous.
No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.
