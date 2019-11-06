Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Results are in for many Minnesota school districts that asked taxpayers Tuesday to help fund improvements.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Results are in for many Minnesota school districts that asked taxpayers Tuesday to help fund improvements.
Voters in Lakeville approved both the funding referendum and also the bond levy.
The Rosemount-Apple-Valley-Eagan district approved its levy 64 percent to 36 percent.
In Burnsville, voters approved their district’s funding referendum by a vote of 61 percent to 39 percent.
Also, Worthington voters approved a referendum after five-straight years of it getting voted down.
All three questions passed, meaning more than $33 million will go towards building a new middle school for the district seeing soaring enrollment.
Voters also approved giving farmers and the ag-community a tax credit to off-set the financial burden.
You must log in to post a comment.