MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman amended her plea to guilty in the fatal stabbing in downtown Minneapolis in May.
Shermeika Franklin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent in connection to the May 25 fatal stabbing of 42-year-old Mesheka Willis of Minneapolis.
The criminal complaint states that the fatal stabbing occurred near 910 Hennepin Avenue South. There, police say surveillance video shows Franklin arguing with Willis, the two circling each other and then Willis staggering away and falling to the ground. Franklin then quickly leaves the area.
Investigators said they later received a call from a woman who said Franklin called her and said she stabbed Willis.
After her arrest, Franklin told police that Willis had been bothering her all day before the incident, according to the complaint.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Willis died from a stab wound to the chest.
Franklin is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2.
