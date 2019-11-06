



Looking to sample the best chicken wings around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chicken wing sources in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Runyon’s

First on the list is Runyon’s. Located at 107 Washington Ave. North in Downtown West, the pub and traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest-rated chicken wing spot in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp.

2. Blue Door Pub

Next up is Southeast Como’s Blue Door Pub, situated at 1514 Como Ave. SE. With four stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp, the pub, which offers burgers, chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Thai Cuisine Xpress

Southeast Como’s Thai Cuisine Xpress, located at 1517 Como Ave. SE, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot, which offers noodles and chicken wings, four stars out of 39 reviews.

4. Red’s Savoy Pizza

Red’s Savoy Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza, chicken wings and more in East Bank-Nicollet Island, is another go-to, with four stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 18 University Ave. NE to see for yourself.

