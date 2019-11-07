Comments
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A 16-year-old girl faces a charge of second degree assault after allegedly stabbing a student at Bloomington Jefferson High School six times on Tuesday.
A school camera recorded the fight. The suspect is seen walking through the school hallway with her right hand concealed in her sweatshirt pocket.
She encountered the victim, they exchanged words, and the victim punched the suspect.
Then the suspect pulled out a knife and began stabbing the victim.
When police escorted the suspect from the school they found that she had the knife used in the assault.
The victim was taken to a hospital with stab wounds to her torso, upper chest, thigh and forearm.
