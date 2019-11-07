MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials at a Twin Cities high school are identifying the student killed Wednesday in a shooting in St. Paul.
Principal Ron Monson, of Henry Sibley High School, identified the student in a letter to parents as Da’Qwan Jones-Morris, saying that the senior was “funny, outgoing and well-liked by students and staff.”
“He was a key member of both the football and basketball teams and known for his love for music,” Monson wrote. “We extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Da’Qwan’s family and friends.”
The principal says that Henry Sibley, which is located in Mendota Heights, will have counselors on hand Thursday to provide support to students.
Late Thursday morning, police confirmed the victim’s identity.
HOMICIDE UPDATE: The victim from the shooting on the 100 block of Annapolis Street E. yesterday has been ID'd as Da’Qwan Tremayne Jones-Morris, 17, of Saint Paul.
A 16-year-old male and 15-year-old male are in custody at the Ramsey County JDC on suspicion of murder.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) November 7, 2019
According to St. Paul police, the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in a home near the city’s border with West St. Paul. Two teens were playing with a gun when it went off, striking Jones-Morris. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy are now in custody at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
