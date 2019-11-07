Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are three weeks away from Black Friday, but Target is giving shoppers a chance to snag holiday deals early.
Target’s “Black Friday Preview Sale” is happening Friday and Saturday, both in stores and online. The early sale will feature four times more deals than last year.
Among the items included in their preview are the expected televisions, fitness trackers, video games, and toys.
Walmart and Best Buy have also already shared some of their Black Friday deals.
