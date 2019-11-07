  • WCCO 4On Air

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — A YouTube stunt that involved jumping a personal watercraft over a Clay County road has amassed hundreds of thousands of views and a couple of citations.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued two citations to the rider. Conservation Officer Jacob Swedberg tells KFGO-AM that Jake Sherbrooke was cited for careless operation of a personal watercraft and for not wearing a life jacket.

The stunt was recorded last month at a gravel road near Rollag in western Minnesota, about 188 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The participants set up a ramp to catapult the watercraft over the road. Sherbrooke was not hurt.

The event was captured on a YouTube video produced by CboysTV. The video has received more than 400,000 views.

