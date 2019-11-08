MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Leroy Davis-Miles, 23, is charged in connection to a life-threatening assault of an elderly man Wednesday afternoon in south Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says Davis-Miles and his friends followed the 75-year-old victim off of a Metro Transit bus at about 2:45 p.m. after the man asked them to stop talking so loud.
Surveillance camera footage at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center appears to show Davis-Miles, whose face was off-camera, lunge at the victim as if to strike him. The man then falls back and hits his head on the pavement. The county attorney’s office says the victim may not survive from the head injury he suffered.
Footage also appears to show Davis-Miles shaking hands with friends after the attack, before some of them started to search through the victim’s pockets.
Investigators used facial recognition software to help identify Davis-Miles from the bus’s footage, and also matched his clothing and wristband from the two separate video sources. Those items were later found inside the suspect’s residence.
Davis-Miles was arrested on Thursday and charged Friday with first-degree assault. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The victim, who has not been identified, is in critical condition at Hennepin Healthcare.