MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday morning, thousands of Minnesota hunters will take part in the firearms deer opener. It’s estimated that about 100,000 deer will be harvested this weekend.

“I’ve got a heat seat, which will be good. I’ve got a face mask and I’ve got my license,” hunter Mike Welch said. “Get a deer and hopefully not freeze to death.”

At Capra’s Sporting Goods in Blaine it’s all about gearing up and heading out. A last minute chance to make sure you and your group are ready.

“Me and my brother-in-law, and we have 12 or 13 people,” hunter Viza Yang said.

Capra’s treats the opener like a national holiday, giving their employees a paid day off after a busy couple of weeks.

“There are some years where we don’t sell hardly any orange jackets because it’s 70 degrees. This year we’re pretty much wiped out, only one or two jackets left. That’s about it,” owner Dean Capra said.

Keeping warm isn’t the only thing hunters have to worry about this year. The DNR is asking for their help in zones affected by chronic wasting disease. Those include Crow Wing County and parts of southeastern Minnesota. Wildlife managers have set up 26 dumpsters throughout those areas where hunters can safely dispose of deer carcasses. They are allowed to quarter their deer but must leave behind the parts susceptible to CWD, like the head and spine. Rules have also changed for deer scent attractants in and around those zones.

“Some of the scent and mineral restrictions in the CWD areas, you can’t use it all,” Fred Ardoff, of Capra’s, said.

The ultimate goal is better health for deer herds, which in turn means better seasons ahead for hunters.

Since the first case of CWD was confirmed in a whitetail deer back in 2002, more than 71,000 deer have been tested. So far there have been 54 that have tested positive for the disease.