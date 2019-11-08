MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of his girlfriend in 2015, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday.
Joshua Dow was charged with charged with the murder of his girlfriend Adelle Jensen in May.
Dow and Jensen’s parents first reported Jensen missing on Nov. 18, 2015. But Dow’s brother told police Dow forced him at gunpoint to help transport Jensen’s body to a warehouse, claiming Jensen had shot herself in front of him.
When police arrived at the warehouse, Jensen’s body was missing. Dow pleaded guilty to first-degree drug sale and misdemeanor charges of interference with a dead body in February 2016.
He is still serving his sentence for these charges. The sentence is set to end in February.
But after an investigation by local authorities, Freeman announced in May that there was evidence beyond a reasonable that Dow had killed Jensen.
According to a press release from Freeman’s office, the investigation makes clear that Dow shot Jensen in his north Minneapolis.
Jensen’s body was never located.
Dow now pleads guilty and will face sentencing on Dec. 4. He said in court Thursday that his actions with a gun caused her death.
“This is a very good outcome for Ms. Jensen’s family and for justice in general,” Freeman said in a statement. “As we said from the beginning, it was a difficult case because we did not have Ms. Jensen’s body. But Mr. Dow realized that the unremitting investigation by Minneapolis police had put together an excellent circumstantial case which we could use to successfully convince a jury of his guilt. He did the right thing by pleading guilty.”
