MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An area in the North End area of St. Paul was the scene of a vehicle-residence crash, shooting and double-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, St. Paul police said. A vehicle rear-ended another near the intersection of I-35E and Maryland Avenue East sometime before 1:30 p.m.
The drivers argued with each other before the striking vehicle drove off, the other driver following.
Around 1:30 p.m., the striking vehicle drove into a home before the driver and passenger fled the scene.
The other driver who had previously been rear-ended got out of their car, followed the two, and was shot at by at least one of the suspects.
Police said he was not shot. Shots went through the walls of a home in the 1100 block of North Park Street, about a mile southwest of the rear-end crash.
Police said it was unclear as to what time shots were fired.
