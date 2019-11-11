Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters were out in the cold overnight battling a house fire amid frigid temperatures.
The fire broke out at a home on Elliot Avenue South around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The family woke up to their smoke alarms going off and got out of the house.
Firefighters found the fire in the walls and attic. They quickly knocked down the flames while dealing with temperatures in the teens.
Because of the damage, the three residents are staying with neighbor. No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.