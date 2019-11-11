



On Veterans Day, many national restaurant chains are honoring those who have served their country.

Free meals and drinks, treats and discounts are available for veterans from dozens of companies, including some local ones.

Proof of service, such as a military ID, is typically required to receive the deals.

—

Applebees: Free meal from a select menu.

Bubba Gump Shrimp: 20 percent off food and retail purchases.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Free bagel and cream cheese.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small boneless wings and fries for veterans.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree from a select menu.

Chili’s: Free meal from a select menu.

Chipotle: Buy one entree get another free.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active service members get a free Pumpkin Pie Latte or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Davanni’s: Veterans and active service members get a free solo one-item pizza and a free regular soda.

Famous Dave’s: A free “two meat salute,” which includes one side and a corn bread muffin.

Fogo De Chao:Veterans get a 50% discount off their meal, plus an additional 10% off for up to three guests.

Golden Corral: Free dinner for veterans and active service members.

HyVee: Free breakfast for veterans and active military members until 11 a.m.

Noodles & Company: Noodles has an ongoing 15% discount for veterans.

Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from select menu.

Red Robin: A free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries.

Starbucks: veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee at Starbucks.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for veterans and active service members until 4 p.m.

White Castle: Veterans and active military members get a free combo meal.