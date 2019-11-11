MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today the nation honors military veterans for their service and sacrifices for our freedom.
The state of Minnesota’s official Veterans Day ceremony was held in Inver Grove Heights Monday morning. Hundreds there were treated to a hot breakfast before listening to state leaders thank veterans and their families for defending our freedoms.
“We’ve been through darker times, we’ve been through times that have challenged us. But the one thing we’ve never allowed to happen, we’ve never allowed outside or inside, people to divide us around our common American core values. And our veterans signify that, our veterans embody that,” Gov. Walz said.
Prior to the ceremony, veterans and their families were treated to some music by the 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Band.
