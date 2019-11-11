Filed Under:Lake Superior, Local TV, S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald, Split Rock Lighthouse


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It has been 44 years since the sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior.

People gather at Split Rock Lighthouse to remember the 1975 SS Edmund Fitzgerald disaster (credit: CBS)

Twenty-nine people died when the ship went down in 1975. Those lives were honored in a special ceremony Sunday night.

Split Rock Lighthouse and its visitor center were open late Sunday night, and the lighthouse beacon was also lit in honor of the tragedy.

The disaster inspired the hit 1975 Gordon Lightfoot song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

