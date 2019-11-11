Comments
Kari Yarke
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman is asking for your help so she can continue giving back to veterans.
Kari Yarke is a veteran using her love of crocheting to brighten the lives of other veterans staying in a VA hospital.
In the video above, WCCO photojournalist Tom Aviles shows us how she continues to serve through her craft.
You can help Yarke continue crocheting through a yarn donation, which can be sent to this address:
Kari Yarke
7633 Grand Ave. S.
Richfield, MN 55423
