MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Monday is Veterans Day, and here’s a reminder of what’s open and what’s closed.

Government Offices

All government offices are closed Monday.

Schools

Most public schools in the metro area will remain open. The same goes for the University of Minnesota.

Parking Meters

Most parking meters in the Twin Cities will not be enforced.

Mail

The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on Veterans Day.

Banks

Many banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank branches, will be closed Monday. However, some locations may remain open.

Metro Transit

City buses and light rail lines will be operating as usual.

Garbage

You can still take the trash out. Garbage and recycling service will go on per usual.

