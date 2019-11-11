Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Monday is Veterans Day, and here’s a reminder of what’s open and what’s closed.
Government Offices
All government offices are closed Monday.
Schools
Most public schools in the metro area will remain open. The same goes for the University of Minnesota.
Parking Meters
Most parking meters in the Twin Cities will not be enforced.
The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on Veterans Day.
Banks
Many banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank branches, will be closed Monday. However, some locations may remain open.
Metro Transit
City buses and light rail lines will be operating as usual.
Garbage
You can still take the trash out. Garbage and recycling service will go on per usual.
