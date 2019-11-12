MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old Minneapolis man killed in a north Minneapolis shooting has been identified.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Dionte Marsa Hubbard died after being shot in the alley behind the 4600 block of Lyndale Avenue North.
On Nov. 9, officers responded to reports of the shooting at the location just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. They performed life-saving techniques on the man until Minneapolis fire personnel arrived. He was eventually taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he died several hours after being shot.
On Tuesday, the medical examiner said Hubbard died due to a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was ruled homicide.
A person who was originally taken into custody in relation to this case has been released. No one else is in custody at this time and Minneapolis police are investigating.
