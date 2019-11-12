MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Before a warm-up from this dead-of-winter weather comes later this week, there’ll be a chance for snow overnight, and it’ll likely play a factor in Wednesday’s commute.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says a snow system will move into Minnesota overnight from the west, bringing light snow to the central part of the state.
The Twin Cities metro could see close to an inch accumulate by late Wednesday morning. More is expected to fall in a band stretching from Brainerd to western Wisconsin, where nearly 2 inches could stack up.
Commuters should be prepared for a slightly slower drive to work. Temperatures will be well below freezing Wednesday morning, and untreated roads and ramps could be slick.
“With that morning commute, it doesn’t matter how much [snow] we get, a little can go a long way,” Steiner said.
Following the mid-week snow, a warm-up will start Thursday, when highs are forecasted to be around 30 degrees. By Saturday, temperatures will climb well above freezing, reaching into the low 40s, which is about average for this time of year.
While Saturday will be relatively warm – especially in comparison to the arctic blast that sent temperatures Tuesday morning into the single digits – there’s a chance for a rain/snow mix.
