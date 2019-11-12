Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hopefully you’ve been able to avoid the colds and flu going around this time of year. But, if you did get sick – did you stay home from work?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hopefully you’ve been able to avoid the colds and flu going around this time of year. But, if you did get sick – did you stay home from work?
A survey shows 78% of people say they feel pressured to power through their work day even when they’re not feeling well.
The survey also showed 42% feel stressed out when they try to call in.
On the flip side, the survey found 41% would rather cover for their colleague and take on extra work than work next to a potentially sick co-worker.
The survey covered 1,930 respondents, and was commissioned by Robitussin.
You must log in to post a comment.