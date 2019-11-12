MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin say they’ve made an arrest in the case of a dog who was found abandoned and starving along a highway near Menomonie earlier this month.
The Boyceville Police Department and the Dunn County Humane Society jointly announced the arrest Tuesday morning. That person was arrested for failure to provide food and drink, and intentional mistreatment of an animal resulting in disfigurement.
Gabriel was only about 23 pounds when he arrived at the shelter Nov. 1, which is less than half of what a dog his size should weigh.
“We cannot express enough how grateful we are that justice will be served in this case as no living creature deserves to be treated in the way Gabriel had been,” the Tuesday press statement said. “It is clear that our community, both locally and online, will not stand idly by and allow crimes against animals to continue without repercussions. Your voices have been heard loud and clear.”
The Dunn County Humane Society says Gabriel has now gained 20 pounds since a deputy found him.
Shelter workers say it’s the worst case of animal abuse they’ve ever seen.
It will be a few months before Gabriel is healthy enough to be adopted, but there are plenty of other animals waiting to find a home. Here is more information on adoption, and how to donate to help Gabriel’s recovery.
“Gabriel is doing well and has gained 20 pounds since he arrived at our shelter on November 1st. His sweet disposition and fun personality are coming out more and more each day. We will continue to share updates on Gabriel as he continues to gain strength and finally gets to feel the warmth, love and happiness of a forever home, which he deserved all along,” the press release said.
