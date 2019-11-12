Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul Police squad car was hit by a suspected drunk driver at about 1:30 a.m. this morning, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
Two officers in the squad were taken to Regions Hospital. They did not suffer serious injuries.
Law enforcement had been at the scene of an accident at Lexington Parkway and Minnehaha Avenue.
A marked squad car with its emergency lights on was blocking northbound traffic at Lexington Pkwy and Van Buren Avenue, when a car plowed into the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver was detained by the Minnesota State Patrol and booked for criminal vehicular operation.
