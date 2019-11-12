Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Angela Ann Anderson is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Waseca County.
It happened at about 6:19 a.m. in Highway 13 at 430th Avenue in Blooming Grove Township. The state patrol says Anderson, from Inver Grove Heights, drove her Chevrolet Malibu though a stop sign while traveling westbound on 430th Avenue, hitting a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling northbound on Hwy. 13.
The driver of the Trailblazer, 26-year-old Keaton James Nikoley from Lonsdale, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Anderson was not wearing a seat belt. The state patrol is investigating.
