MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Angela Ann Anderson is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Waseca County.

It happened at about 6:19 a.m. in Highway 13 at 430th Avenue in Blooming Grove Township. The state patrol says Anderson, from Inver Grove Heights, drove her Chevrolet Malibu though a stop sign while traveling westbound on 430th Avenue, hitting a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling northbound on Hwy. 13.

The driver of the Trailblazer, 26-year-old Keaton James Nikoley from Lonsdale, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anderson was not wearing a seat belt. The state patrol is investigating.

