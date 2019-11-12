Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota-based company is selling T-shirts in honor of a 13-year-old from Eagan who unexpectedly passed away earlier this month.
RELATED: Hundreds In Eagan Hockey Community Remember Patric Vitek, 13
Patric Vitek was struck and killed by a car while riding his bike to school on Nov. 1. The seventh-grader at Dakota Hills Middle School played hockey for the Eagan Hockey Association.
On Friday, the athletic clothing company UNRL released a new Patric Vitek tribute shirt. The T-shirts, which cost $25, will benefit the Vitek family.
“This is what makes us the State of Hockey, it’s bigger than just the game, we’re a family,” the company said on their website.
UNRL says 100% of the proceeds from the tribute shirts will be donated to the family. So far, UNRL has raised over $11,000.
The tribute T-shirts will be available through Sunday.
