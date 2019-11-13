



Rep. Ilhan Omar says that her claims that White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller is a white nationalist have been proven right.

In April, Omar tweeted a link to an article reporting Miller had masterminded President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw his nomination of Ronald Vitiello as head of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, in order to select a “tougher” candidate.

“The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage,” Omar tweeted at the time.

The Washington Post reports that Omar’s tweet resulted in one of a number of backlashes Omar faced from right-wing commentators, and added fuel to the fire of characterizations that Omar was anti-Semitic.

On Tuesday, Omar retweeted her original tweet, in light of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s recently-released report accusing Miller of having an “affinity for white nationalism revealed in leaked emails.”

The emails were sent to Breitbart editors, and were characterized by the nonprofit organization as focusing almost exclusively on crimes committed by nonwhites, and were reportedly devoid of any “examples of Miller writing sympathetically or even in neutral tones about any person who is nonwhite or foreign-born.”

Omar reiterated that her claims in April were correct, “and now we have the emails to prove it.”

As I said earlier this year: Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. And now we have the emails to prove it. This type of racism and hatred has no place in our government. Miller needs to step down. Now. https://t.co/cvmOXcjAeo — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 12, 2019

Omar was not the only Democrat to speak out on the release of the report on Miller.

“Stephen Miller’s white nationalist views are a danger to the American people,” Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted. “We are going to defeat this hateful administration and everything it stands for.”

Breitbart downplayed the emails detailed in the report, characterizing them as “three- to four-year-old emails, many previously reported on.”