MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ever wonder what kind of home you could get in Minneapolis for $5.4 million? Well, look no further than 2427 E Lake of the Isles Parkway.
Jason DeRusha got an exclusive look inside the Spanish revival home that’s the most expensive on the Minneapolis market.
Built in 1911, the home is 8,500 square feet, with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a multi-tiered terrace, a number of fountains, a sauna, and a world-class kitchen.
It’s been on the market for about two years. Twice before, it’s set the record for the most expensive home sold in the City of Lakes.
If you bought the home, taxes on it would cost $6,500 a month, or $78,000 a year. If you got a mortgage with a $1 million down payment, it’d cost $30,000 a month.
Take a look inside in the video above.
