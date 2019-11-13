MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Craving tapas? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tapa hot spots in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. The Sonder Shaker
First on the list is The Sonder Shaker. Located at 130 E. Hennepin Ave. in East Bank-Nicollet Island, the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated tapas spot in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp.
2. Rincón 38
Next up is Kingfield’s Rincón 38, situated at 3801 Grand Ave. South. With 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp, the Spanish spot, which offers tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Costa Blanca Bistro
Holland’s Costa Blanca Bistro, located at 2416 Central Ave. NE, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American and Spanish spot, which offers tapas and more, 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews.
4. Rinata
Rinata, an Italian and French spot that offers tapas and more in Lowry Hill East, is another go-to, with four stars out of 300 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2451 Hennepin Ave. to see for yourself.
5. First Draft Taproom & Kitchen
Over in North Loop, check out First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp. You can find the beer bar, which offers tapas and more, at 324 N. Sixth Ave.
Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Fridays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Minneapolis area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and business health for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants grew to 84 per business on Fridays, compared to 56 daily transactions on average on Mondays.
