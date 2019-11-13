Programming Note:Today's episodes of "Young & The Restless" and "Bold & the Beautiful" will air tomorrow at normal times.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were over 100 crashes Wednesday following midday snowfall.

According to the state patrol, there were 169 crashes statewide from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sixteen of the crashes included an injury, but there were no serious or fatal injuries between that time.

Fourteen vehicle spin-outs were also recorded in that time.

