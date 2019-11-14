MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Generosity and creativity are taking center stage this Give to the Max Day.

A Minneapolis non-profit is taking part in this year’s day of giving in a unique way.

There is non-stop energy inside the small theater along Lyndale Avenue.

“We’re in the middle of improvathon, which is a 28 hour improv-marathon, as part of Give to the Max Day,” Huge Theater’s director of education, Jill Bernard said.

These improvisers and audience members are fueled by coffee.

“Improv gets really goofy at 4 in the morning, really fun and special,”

Improv groups take the stage every 30 minutes for 28 hours straight, and there is always someone in the audience.

Shea Roberts Gyllen and 18 others dedicated themselves to watching all 28 hours of improv.

“I am so tired!” Gyllen said. “At a certain point my brain can’t focus unless my hands aren’t doing something.”

Improvathon has been happening every Give to the Max Day for the last 9 years — allowing this non-profit theater to let everyone who wants to get on this stage have a chance.

“The funds we raise give scholarships to anyone who needs one, for any reason, and we are one of the only improv theaters in the country that pays performers,” said Bernard.

Bernard is tracking all the donations.

“Having it one day of the year, so we don’t have to hassle people all year long, just one day, when we can rally the troops,” said Bernard.

Over 5,000 non profits are participating in Give to the Max Day 2019, and Huge Theater, along with all of those non profits, are always looking for donors. You can give year round.

Huge Theater improv-a-thon hopes to raise $75,000. It ends at midnight, so there’s still time to check out the show.