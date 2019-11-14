MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The most expensive home listed for sale in Minnesota is a dream house on Lake Minnetonka.
Step inside 3770 Northome Road in Deephaven and it’s easy to see why the price tag for the 18,000 square foot mansion is $14,295,000.
The estate has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a bowling alley, an indoor basketball court, a sauna, and its own night club.
The home even has a name: “Bella Vista,” a nod to the gorgeous views of Lake Minnetonka found in basically every room.
So, a celebrity of some type must own this house, right? Nope. He works in insurance.
If one were to take out a mortgage on this dream home, with a $2.8 million down payment, it’d cost about $75,000 a month.
Taxes would be more than $185,000 a year.
WCCO-TV’s Jason DeRusha got to take an exclusive tour of the home. Watch the video above to see what $14 million gets you on Lake Minnetonka.
