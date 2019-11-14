MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Western Wisconsin say that a squad car was rear-ended along Interstate 94 on Wednesday.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the crash happened as a deputy was parked in order to assist a disabled vehicle on the highway.
Photos show the squad with the back end completely caved in after the collision.
The sheriff’s department said that no one was seriously injured in the crash, but used it as an opportunity to remind drivers of state law about moving over when a squad car has pulled over.
“This is just another example of why, per Wisconsin law, you should MOVE OVER or SLOW DOWN If you see a stopped emergency or maintenance vehicle with its emergency lights flashing on the side of the roadway. Failure of motorists to move over is one of the reasons that motor vehicle crashes kill more law enforcement officers on duty than any other cause,” the post read.
