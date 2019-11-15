MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The surprises just keep coming for Jayson Gonzales, the young entrepreneur who drives to Iowa for Krispy Kreme donuts and re-sells them in Minnesota.
Late last month, the donut chain, which left Minnesota more than a decade ago, shut down his border-crossing business, citing regulatory compliance and quality standards. But days later, the company had a change of heart, making him an independent operator, even gifting him 500 boxes of donuts to sell from his Ford Focus.
This week, another business pitched in to help Gonzales, who had recently set up a GoFundMe to buy a new vehicle for his business. At an event in Chicago, where he had been invited to tell his story, organizers worked with the automaker Daimler to donate a Sprinter van.
“Come January when the vehicle is delivered, I will definitely be getting it wrapped as the Krispy Kreme Mobile,” Gonzales wrote on his LinkedIn page.
As for the $8,000 Gonzales’s GoFundMe has already raised, he says that the money will go toward taxes, insurance, snow tires, and tabs. However, he added that since the main purpose of the GoFundMe has been fulfilled, he’d give his supporters a refund if they asked for one.
